AP NMMS Result 2025 Declared At bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP NMMS Result 2025: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Result 2024–25 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). On the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, students who took the test can now view their results.

AP NMMS Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "NMMS 2024-25 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or UDISE code in the appropriate space.

Step 4: The outcome will appear on the screen. Students should download the merit card and double-check their information.

Step 5: Save a hard copy of the outcome for your records.

AP NMMS Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the student

Roll number

Information about the school

Marks acquired

Status of eligibility for scholarships

About NMMS

A centrally supported program called the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) aims to give financial aid to deserving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Students who get the scholarship are able to complete their secondary and upper school education.

The authorities will make further announcements on scholarship payout. Students are encouraged to seek clarification from the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) or their individual institutions regarding any inconsistencies in the results.