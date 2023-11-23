 AP NMMS 2023: Admit Card Out At bse.ap.gov.in; Steps To Download
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has released the admit card of National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination 2023-24 on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2023
To download the admit card, the candidate must enter heir School UDISE code and password on the official portal. The examination will be held on 3rd December 2023.

The official notice by APBSE said that hall tickets of the students appearing for the examination must be submitted to the Office of the Director of Government Examinations, so teachers should help students download the admit card and provide it to students for the exams.

The examination will be held on 3rd December 2023 in Telugu, Urdu and English.

Steps to download:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BSE AP- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads NMMS on the homepage

Step 3: Select the AP NMMS hall ticket download link

Step 4: Log in with your credentials – School U_DISE code and password

Step 5: After submitting that information, the admit card will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the card and keep a printout for future reference.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development is giving out scholarships to one hundred thousand students nationwide; Andhra Pradesh students will receive 4,087 of these.

