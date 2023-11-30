AP LAWCET, PGLCET Round 1 Seat Allocation Result To Be Released Today, Check Details Inside

Representative Image

The Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 seat allocation results for the first round of counseling will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, November 30. After 6 PM, candidates can check the result on the official website.

Candidates chosen in the first round of admissions must self-report on December 1 and 2, 2023, at the designated colleges, per the amended admission schedule.

Steps to check results for LAWCET and PGLCET

Visit lawcet-sche-aptonline.in, the official website of the counseling process, after 6 p.m.

Locate and click the LAWCET/PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result link from the home page.

Enter your login information or choose the college and course name, if necessary.

Send it in to view the allocation outcome.

Take a printout of your allocation letter after downloading it.

What is APLAWCET, PGLCET?

For admission to law programs offered at Andhra Pradesh Universities and their affiliated colleges, the Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur administers the state-level LAWCET and PGLCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). For both three-year and five-year LLB programs, the exam is administered in Telugu and English in a computer-based format over a 90-minute period.