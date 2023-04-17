VIT-AP University School of Law in collaboration with CCI organises 1st National Moot Court Competition

VIT-AP University School of Law (VSL), in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI) is organizing the 1st National Moot Court Competition in the campus. The main objective of the Moot Court Competition is to promote global legal professionals who have a passion to pursue the legal profession with an intent to do social justice and excel in the field. The 3 days program was inaugurated today by Sri Rao Raghunandan Rao – Justice of High court of Andhra Pradesh, Sri K. Lakshman - Justice of the High court of Telangana. Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy – Vice Chancellor, Dr.Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti – Registrar, Dr. Benarji Chakka – Dean –VSL, Sneha Goud –Faculty Convenor from VIT-AP university were present on the occasion.

The moot court competition will highlight the crucial role the Competition law play in the emerging field of law. The core objective of competition law is to prohibit firms from engaging in conduct, which will misrepresent the competitive process and mar the procedure. Competition law and its robust enforcement becomes a prerequisite for ensuring the economic environment, and business deals adhere to the principles of fair competition and do not misreport the market

Speaking on the occasion Sri Rao Raghunandan Rao – justice of High court of Andhra Pradesh, said Moot courts teach the art of advocacy. Moot courts enhance the ability to convince the judge in an effective way. Law graduates must also be tech savvy with changing trends in the domain of law. Precision is the true hall mark of the advocate. When he understands the case well he wiil be able to put the facts precisely and present it before the judge. Advocates must try to get empathy of the judge and it is possible when you present the facts well before the court.

K. Lakshman - justice of High court of Telangana said Practising law is one of the noble professions, one must do it with utmost dedication to do the justice. It is a flexible profession but highly competitive field. you carve out a niche for yourself with sincerity and hard work. You must try and understand the fundamental principles of law he said

Highlighting the importance of Moot Court competition Dr.S.V. Kota Reddy – Vice Chancellor – VIT-AP University said, It helps fine tune the law students advocacy skills and improve their confidence before they appear in the court during the hearing on behalf of their clients problems. students will get a chance to analyse legal topics and learn to know more insights on it. As the Students work in teams in the competition the group discussion on the legal topics make them well rounded on the subject matters.

Dr. Benarji Chakka, Dean, VIT-AP school of law during his inaugural address said that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held. It is also known as a Mock Court, in which law students act as professionals and assume all the responsibilities and duties assigned to them to demonstrate their ability to think creatively, answer convincingly when questioned, and demonstrate their oratory, writing, and persuasive skills.