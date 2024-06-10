AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Releasing Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Pixabay

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the answer key for the AP LAWCET 2024 today, June 10, 2024. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access the answer key, along with the response sheet and question paper, from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Date and time:

Exam Date: June 9, 2024

Exam Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm

Preliminary answer key: June 10, 2024, at 6 pm

Raise objections: June 11-12, 2024

How to download the AP LAWCET answer key 2024:

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Tap the AP LAWCET tab on the homepage.

Click on the link provided for the answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Enter the required details and proceed to download the answer key.

If necessary, raise objections and submit the form.

Download the form and keep a copy for future reference.

Exam Details:

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, conducted the APLAWCET & APPGLCET 2024 exams on behalf of APSCHE.

The exam comprised three parts: Part A and Part B with 30 questions each, and Part C with 60 questions.

Read Also JEE Advanced 2024: AIR 9 Dhruvin Doshi Credits Success To 100 Rigorous Mock Tests

The results dates for the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET have not yet been released, but candidates can visit the official website to stay up to date on all the latest information about the tests, results, and more.