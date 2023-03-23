AP LAWCET 2023 registration begins today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply till April 22

Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 registration process has started today from March 23 by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.
Last date to Apply
The last date for submission of online application without late fees is till April 22, 2023.
Candidates can apply online through the official site of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Application Fee:
For 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses
The Application fees for OC (Other category) candidates is Rs. 900
For Backward Caste is Rs. 850
For SC&ST Rs. 800
For Post Graduate Law Course LL.M.
Other Categories candidates Rs. 1000
Backward Categories candidates Rs. 950
SC and ST candidates Rs. 900
Steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2023
Visit the official site of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP LAWCET 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login credentials submit the application form.
Do the payment of application fees.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.