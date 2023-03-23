AP LAWCET 2023 registration begins today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply till April 22

AP LAWCET) 2023 registration process has started from March 23. | Representational Image

Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 registration process has started today from March 23 by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur.

Last date to Apply

The last date for submission of online application without late fees is till April 22, 2023.

Candidates can apply online through the official site of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Application Fee:

For 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses

The Application fees for OC (Other category) candidates is Rs. 900

For Backward Caste is Rs. 850

For SC&ST Rs. 800

For Post Graduate Law Course LL.M.

Other Categories candidates Rs. 1000

Backward Categories candidates Rs. 950

SC and ST candidates Rs. 900

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2023

Visit the official site of AP LAWCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP LAWCET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials submit the application form.

Do the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.