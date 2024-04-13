AP Intermediate Students Can Now Apply For Revaluation Of Results

(Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has initiated the application process for revaluation and reverification of AP Inter results today. The window for submitting applications for revaluation and re-verification will remain open until April 24. Candidates dissatisfied with the recently announced AP Inter 2024 results can register through the official website – bie.ap.gov.in.

The results for the AP Intermediate exams were unveiled on April 12. This year witnessed a total of 4,60,273 students taking the exam, with 3,10,877 passing, yielding an overall pass percentage of 67%. For the general second year, out of 3,93,757 students, 3,06,580 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 78%.

Notably, Krishna emerged as the top-performing district, with pass percentages of 84% and 90% for the general first year and second year exams, respectively.

Here's how to apply for AP Inter 2024 result revaluation online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Find the revaluation application link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Complete the application form and submit it along with the required fee

Step 5: Download the form and payment confirmation slip for future reference.

The Inter Public Examinations (IPU) were conducted from March 1 to April 19 for the first year, and from March 2 to April 20 for the second year.

For candidates who failed one or two exams, supplementary exams will be organized. These exams, along with improvement exams, are scheduled between May 24 and June 1, while practical exams will take place from May 1 to May 4.