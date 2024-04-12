AP Inter Results 2024: Manabadi Results DECLARED, Girls Outperform Boys

Representative Image | File Image

The AP Inter result 2024 for first and second year students has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today, April 12. A news conference was held to reveal the results of the AP Inter First and Second Year 2024. 67% of first-year students pass their exams overall this year.

In the 2024 AP Inter first-year examinations, girls outperformed boys, scoring 71%, while boys passed with 64% of the total. The overall pass rate for second year students has risen to 78%. 75% of male students passed the board exams, compared to 81% of female students who passed.

Students who took the 2024 AP Intermediate exam can view their results by visiting the official websites, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in, and using the AP Intermediate result link 2024.

How to check results via website?



-Visit either bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in, the official BIEAP websites.

-Click on the link "Inter result 2024 AP."

-Students need to provide their hall ticket number and date of birth in the appropriate box.

-The next page will display the AP Inter 2024 results.

-Students can download the results and review the details for their records.

Exam dates for the first and second years of the AP Intermediate were March 1–19 and March 2–20, respectively.