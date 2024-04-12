AP Inter Results 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Result OUT, Check Pass Percentage | Representational image

The AP Inter Result 2024 is released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Guntur, today, April 12, at 11:00 AM. Students go to resultsbie.ap.gov.in, the official website, to download their Manabadi AP Inter results. A press conference was held to announce the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2024 for both the first and second year.

For first-year students, the pass percentage is 60% and for second-year students, the pass percentage is 78%. However, the overall pass rate is 67%.

Students must note that the scorecard issued is provisional, and they are required to collect the original mark sheet from their school authorities later.



How to check results via website?



Go to resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bieap.apcfss.in, the official BIEAP websites.





Select the link labelled "Inter result 2024 AP."



In the designated section, students must enter their date of birth and hall ticket number.



The results of the AP Inter 2024 will be shown on the following page.



For their records, students can review the specifics and download the outcomes.

How to check results via SMS?



Due to heavy traffic in the website, it is advisable to check results via SMS:



Format for SMS: APGENIDENTITY NO



Text the number to 56263.



The same number will receive the AP Inter result 2024.

Previous Years' Pass Percentage

With 3,79,760 candidates taking the test, the overall pass rate for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam in 2023 was 72%. This was a significant improvement over the previous year, when out of 4,23,455 candidates, the pass percentage was 61%. Nevertheless, 5,08,672 candidates passed with flawless scores in 2021, reaching the highest pass rate.

In Andhra Pradesh, the pass rates for Inter First Year students have changed throughout time. It increased somewhat to 61% in 2023 from 54% in the previous year. Notably, every Inter 1st Year student passed the exams in 2021 with a flawless 100% pass rate.



Additionally, the pass rates for Inter 2nd Year students have changed throughout time. The pass rate increased to 71% in 2023 from 61% in the year before.