AP Inter Results 2024: BIEAP Result Shortly, How To Check Via SMS?

The AP Inter results 2024 for first and second year students will be announced at 11 a.m. today by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). A press conference will be held to announce the Inter result 2024 AP for more than ten lakh students. The official AP Inter result link 2024 website, bie.ap.gov.in, will be accessible.

In light of the Model Code of Conduct being in force, BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur will present the findings this morning at 11:00 a.m. The IPE was attended by about a million Intermediate I and II pupils in March of 2024. The appropriate preparations have been made by officials for the results to be made available via results.gov.in and results.bie.ap.gov.in.

The dates of the AP Intermediate Second Year Exam 2024 were March 2–20 and the First Year Exam, March 1–19.

How to check results via SMS?



Step 1: Launch the SMS application and start a fresh message.



Step 2: Enter your roll number after typing APGEN2 (space).



Step 3: Direct the communication to 5626.



Step 4: Your BIEAP inter result will be sent to you in response to the communication.

Important information in scorecard



Name of the Candidate Roll No.

Name of Inter Examination Subjects

Subject-Aware Marks Accomplished

Minimum and maximum points awarded

The student's passing standing Remarks



In order to pass the AP Inter examinations, students must score at least 35 percent in each topic and overall.