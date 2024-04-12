AP Inter Results 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Result Out Today; Know Time, Apps To Check | FPJ

Today, April 12, 2024, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter results 2024 for first and second year students. A news conference will be held by the chairperson of BIEAP and Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education, Botcha Satyanaryan, to reveal the results of the Inter 1st and 2nd year exams as well as the list of top-scoring students. Today will see the announcement of the first- and second-year students' general and vocational course scores.

It is anticipated that the AP Inter results 2024 will be available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, at 11 p.m.

Eligibility Criteria



In order to pass the 2024 AP Inter test, students must receive at least 35 percent of the possible points. Students who do not receive the required minimum passing score on the AP Inter test in 2024 will be required to retake the exam in 2024.

How to check results via website?

Students who sat the inter first and second-year exams can access and download their results by entering their birthdate and admit card number on the official websites results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in after the results are announced.

-Visit bieap.apcfss.in, the official website of BIE AP.

-Select the "AP inter 1st and 2nd year results 2024" link from the homepage of the website.

-After that, click the link displaying the AP Inter First or Second Year Results on the screen.

-Enter your date of birth and AP Inter first or second-year hall ticket number in the login window.

-The AP Inter 1st or 2nd year marksheet will then appear on the screen when you select the "Get the result" option.

-Print a copy of the Inter 1st or 2nd year marksheet for your records going forward.

What apps to refer to for checking results?



-Kaizala App for Mobile

-APCM link

-DigiLocker.



The dates of this year's AP Intermediate first-year and second-year exams were March 1–19 and March 2–20, respectively.