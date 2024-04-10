Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: Scanned Copies Application Process Started At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) started the application process for scanned copies of Karnataka PUC 2 results 2024 on April 10, 2024. Students who appeared for Secondary PUC-1 2024 examinations can now apply for scanned copies of their answer sheets through the official website of KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Application Timeline:

The application process for obtaining scanned copies commenced on April 10 and will conclude on April 16, 2024.

Scanned copies of answer sheets will be available for download from April 14 to April 19, 2024.

Revaluation and Recount:

The application process for revaluation and recounting will start on April 15 and end on April 20, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for scanned copies can also apply for the revaluation process if they wish to reassess their results.

Fees:

The fee to apply for scanned copies is ₹530, while the fee for re-submission of the assessment is ₹1670.

How to Apply for Scanned Copies:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on 'PUC exams online services.'

Find and click on the scanned copy link.

Enter the necessary details and submit.

Your answer sheets will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download the pages.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC Result 2024 was announced on April 10, 2024. Candidates can access the KSEAB 12th result link on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KSEAB.