AP Inter Supply Exam 2024 Admit Card Out Soon at bie.ap.gov.in | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is expected to soon release the admit cards for the AP Intermediate Supplementary Examination 2024 on its official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

To download their hall tickets, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

As per media reports, BIEAP Inter Supply hall tickets 2024 are expected to be released this afternoon. The exam will commence on May 24.

Candidates are advised to continuously check the official website for the direct link. Those who are scheduled to appear for the AP Inter Supply Exam 2024 will need to carry the admit card to their exam centre.

Steps to download your AP Inter Supply exam 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: “IPASE 2024 Hall Ticket Download.”

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket.

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts. The 1st-year exam is scheduled for the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, whereas the 2nd-year exams will take place in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP Inter Supply Exam Schedule

The schedule for the exam is as follows:

May 24: Part 2: 2nd Language Paper-I (1st Year), Part II: 2nd Language Paper-II (2nd Year)

May 25: Part-1 English Paper- I (1st year), Part-I English Paper-II (2nd year)

May 27: Part 3 – Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper 1, and Civics Paper 1. (For both 1st and 2nd year)

May 28: Part 4 and 5: Mathematics Paper-1B, Zoology Paper 1, and History Paper 1 (For 1st year) and Mathematics Paper-2B, Zoology Paper 2, and History Paper 2 (for 2nd year)

May 29: Physics Paper 1 and Economics Paper 1 (For 1st Year) and Physics Paper 2 and Economics Paper 2 (for 2nd year)

May 30: Part 6, 7, 8: Chemistry Paper 1, Commerce Paper 1, Sociology Paper 1, and Fine Arts/Music Paper 1 (For both 1st and 2nd year)

Students must get a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass the exam. Those who receive low marks or fail in one or more subjects can avail of the re-evaluation option. The marks obtained after re-evaluation will be considered final.