AP Inter Results 2024: Supplementary Exam Dates Announced, Check Here | Representative Photo

The dates for the 2024 AP Inter Supply Exam have been issued by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education. The dates of the May 2024 BIEAP IPASE examination are May 24–June 1, 2024.

The first-year general examination pass percentage is 67%, whereas the second-year general examination pass percentage is 78%.

The first-year exam took place between March 1 and March 19, 2024, and the second-year examination took place between March 2 and March 20, 2024.

Important Dates



The college level examination fee payment window will commence on April 18 and close on April 24, 2024.

There will be two sessions for the IPASE May 2024 theory exam: a first session from 9 am to 12 pm and a second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students have the option to retake failing classes in addition to trying to get better grades on the supplemental exam. The practical test will only be held at district headquarters from May 1–May 4, 2024.

The period from April 18 to April 24, 2024, is for candidates to apply for recounting, delivery of scanned copies, and re-verification of valuable response scripts.



In general, 71% of first-year female students pass, while 81% of second-year students pass. Male pass rates are as follows: 64% for first-year students and 75% for second-year students.