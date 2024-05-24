AP EAMCET Engineering Answer Key Out, Raise Objections By May 26

AP EAMCET Answer Key Released, Raise Objections By May 26 | Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 answer key for the engineering exams have been released today, May 24, by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.

The AP EAMCET 2024 answer key can be accessed by visiting cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/, the official website. Candidates who are unhappy with the answer key need to file their objections soon. The objection window for the AP EAMCET Engineering 2024 answer key will remain open until 10:00 am.

The AP EAMCET engineering exam 2024 took place between May 18 and May 23. The results are expected to be released sometime in June. The date of result announcement has not been confirmed yet. Candidates with scores higher than the cutoff level will be eligible for counselling.

The counselling schedule for the AP EAMCET 2024 is yet to be released.

How to check the answer key?

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website for AP EAMCET 2024.

Step 2: Click the link for the AP EAMCET 2024 Engineering Answer Key on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open; log in with the details of your registration.

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2024 Engineering answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print the AP EAMCET Engineering answer key 2024 for your future reference.

Read Also AP EAMCET 2024 Answer Key Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

How to raise objection?

To raise an objection to the AP EAPCET 2024 answer key, candidates should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the AP EAPCET 2024 Engineering answer key link.

Step 3: Login with your registration credentials.

Step 4: The screen will show the answer key for the AP EAMCET 2024.

Step 5: Select the AP EAMCET 2024 Engineering answer key objection link.

Step 6: Choose the response you wish to dispute and attach any relevant documents.

Step 7: Submit the objection and keep a copy for your future reference.