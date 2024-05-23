AP EAMCET 2024 Answer Key Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | Pixabay

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 answer key today, i.e. May 23.

Students who took the exam can now view the AP EAMCET 2024 answer key through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The answer keys for pharmacy and agriculture exams have been released, which were held from May 16 to May 17.

Students also have the option of challenging the answer key if they find any flaws within it. The last date to do so is May 25. Students can calculate the probably scores through the answer key and the marking scheme.

Each question carries one mark.

Step 1: Open the official website of AP EAMCET — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2024 answer key link displayed on your screen.

Step 3: A PDF file will open. It will contain the answer key.

Step 4: Check it thoroughly and download it.

Step 5: To raise objection, select a question and state your reason for the objection. Upload documents to support your objection.

Step 6: Pay the fees and click on submit.

Last year, the AP EAPCET results were announced on June 14.

A total of 76.32% of students in the engineering stream had passed the exam while 89.65% cleared the exam in the agriculture and pharmacy stream.

A total of 3,38,739 students had registered for AP EAPCET 2023. Out of them, 2.38 lakh applied in the engineering stream exam and 1,00,559 students applied in the agriculture and pharmacy exam. As many as 1,71,514 students cleared the engineering stream exam. 90,573 students took the agricultural stream exam. Of them, 81,203 cleared it.

Boys held all the top 10 spots in the exams last year.