AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Declared; Reporting Begins By September 23

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 | Official Website

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, September 20. Candidates who attended the third and final round of counselling may now verify their allotment at the official portal on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reporting Schedule and Classwork Dates

Students who are admitted through the third phase should report to their allocated colleges on or before September 23, 2025. Classes for the new session will start from September 20, 2025, so that the students get a head start with their course.

The date was initially set for September 18, 2025, but got delayed by a few days. With the allotment list, APSCHE also released the revised deadline for self-reporting at allotted colleges.

Compulsory Documents for Admission

The following documents are to be carried by the candidates for the purpose of completing the admission process:

-AP EAMCET 2025 rank card and hall ticket

-AP EAMCET 2025 allotment letter

-Class 10th and 12th marksheets and certificates

-Birth certificate

-Transfer certificate

-Study certificates from Class VI to intermediate

-EWS certificate (if required)

-Andhra Pradesh residence certificate (including 7-year proof)

-Integrated community certificate

-Income certificate

-Local status certificate

With the last round allotment announced, students now have a restricted timeframe to finish reporting and book their seats. Aspirants are advised to check all documents thoroughly and finish the joining process in time to prevent last-minute complications.

This concluding round completes AP EAMCET 2025 counselling, providing a thousand-plus engineering and medical candidates with certainty regarding their college placements within the state.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment and save it for future reference.