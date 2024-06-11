AP EAMCET 2024 Result OUT, Check How Ranks Are Determined

IStock images

The 2024 AP EAMCET results have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The official AP EAPCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, is where candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can view their score.

Candidates can also use the APSCHE myCET mobile app, which is available for download from the Google Play Store, to view and download their rank card. For the applicant's reference, the application also includes CET-related information.

How are ranks determined?

The combined score from the written exam and the relevant subject performance on the class 12 board exam is used to determine the ranks. The weighting of the written exam is three times that of the Class 12 board exam, or 3:1. In order to be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2023, OB and BC applicants had to receive at least 40 marks out of 160 last year; ST and SC candidates did not need to meet any minimum requirements.

If students receive the same overall score, their rank will be determined by examining their EAMCET scores, their performance in the entrance exam's maths section, their comparable scores in further physics, and finally, if they receive the same score overall, their rank will be determined by looking at their date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2024

On May 16 and 17, the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream's AP EAMCET test was administered. The dates of the AP EAMCET Engineering test were May 18–23. Every day, there were two sessions for the exam: a first session from 9 am to 12 pm and a second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.