AP EAMCET 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Direct Link Here | Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the registration process for AP EAMCET 2024 today, on April 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for AP EAMCET can find the application link on the official website of AP EAPCET: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date for submission of online applications is till April 30, 2024.

A free of Rs.500/- will be charged for late submission of application.

The correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 6, 2024.

The AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket will be released on May 7, 2024.

The AP EAMCET 2024 exam will be conducted on May 16 and 17 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and May 18 to 22 for the Engineering courses.

The exam on all the days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Read Also AP EAPCET Results OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the registration link on the home page.

A page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.