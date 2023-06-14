AP EAPCET Results OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET Results OUT | Representative image

Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14.

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Botsa Satyanarayana announced AP EAMCET results at a press conference and candidates can check their marks on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance test for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exams were conducted on May 22 and 23.

APSCHE has also announced names of toppers in these two streams, number of qualified students, etc along with results. Follow latest updates below.

AP EAMCET 2023: NEET topper bags 2nd rank in Agriculture merit list

Bora Varun Chakravarthi who bagged the second rank in NEET UG 2023 has also topped the AP EAMCET exam in the Agriculture stream with second rank.

AP EAMCET result 2023: Top 5 rank holders in Agriculture stream

BURUGUPALLI SATYA RAJA JASWANTH

BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI

KONNI RAJ KUMAR

VALETI SAI ABHINAV

DURGEMPUDI KARTHIKEYA REDDY

AP EAMCET result 2023: Top 10 rank holders in Engineering

CHALLA UMESH VARUN

BIKKINA ABHINAV CHOWDARY

NANDIPATI SAI DURGA REDDY

CHINTHAPARTHI BABU SUJAN REDDY

DUGGINENI VENKATA YUGESH

ADDAGADA VENKATA SIVARAM

YAKKANTI PANI VENKATA MANEENDHAR REDDY

MEDAPURAM LAKSHMINARASIMHA MADHAV BHARDWAJ

PINNU SHASANK REDDY

M SREEKANTH

A total of 3,38,739 candidates had registered for AP EAPCET 2023 and of them, 2.38 lakh applied in the Engineering and 1,00,559 candidates applied for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam.