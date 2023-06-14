 AP Inter 1st year & 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2023 OUT at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Students can check and download their results from the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
AP Inter 1st year & 2nd Year Supplementary Results | IANS

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 on June 13. Students can check and download their results from the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

This year, AP Inter 1st-year exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3 and AP Inter 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

Direct Link to download AP Inter Supplementary results

AP 1st year Inter Supplementary results general

AP 2nd year Inter Supplementary results general

AP 1st year Inter supplementary results vocational

AP 2nd year Inter supplementary results vocational

Andhra Pradesh had declared the Inter exam results on April 26, 2023, and students who could not pass Class 11 and Class 12 examinations were given second chance to pass the examination.

Steps to Check AP Inter supplementary result 2023:

  • Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in 

  • Next, click on the AP Inter supplementary results 2023

  • Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

  • Check results and take a print for future reference.

