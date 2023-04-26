 Manabadi AP Inter results 2023 declared at examresults.ap.nic.in; 72% Pass
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced Inter 1st, 2nd year results today. Direct links to view marks have been activated on the official websites.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced AP Intermediate first year and second year results. Students can check these results on bie.ap.gov.in and on examresults.ap.nic.in.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 can be checked here

  • examresults.nic.in

  • bie.ap.gov.in

  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in

  • manabadi.co.in

AP Inter 1st year result 2023 direct link.

AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 direct link.

Students are required to use board exam roll number and date of birth. 

AP Inter Result 2023: Pass percentage

  • Inter 1st Year Pass Percentage - 61%

  • Inter 2nd year Pass Percentage - 72%

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023:

  • Students Appeared - 4.33 lakh

  • Students Passed - 2.66 lakh

AP Inter Result 2023: For Inter 2nd year

  • Students Appeared - 3.9 lakh

  • Students Passed - 2.7 lakh

AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3.

How to check AP Inter results 2023:

  • Go to examresults.ap.nic.in

  • Go to IPE 1st year, 2nd year general or vocational results, as required. 

  • Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and login.

  • Check and download your result.

Check Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 via SMS

Apart from two official websites – examresults.nic.in and bie.ap.gov.in – other unofficial websites will also host Inter 1st year and 2nd year results.

If candidates are unable to check results on the official websites they can check via SMS:

  • Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number

  • Send to 5626

  • You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.

