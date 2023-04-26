 Tamil Nadu +2 results 2023 to be released on May 8 at tnresults.nic.in
Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu +2 exams can view their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu +2 results 2023 | File (Representational Pic)

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has announced that the Tamil Nadu High School Examination (HSE) or +2 results will be released on May 8.

Approximately 8.8 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 or HSC board exams, which were held between March 13 and April 3.

Students can access the results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

The National Informatics Centers (NIC) also offer free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results in addition to the official website.

The TN Board will additionally deliver the results to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who took the examination.

According to the official notification, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu minister of school education will announce the HSE results on May 8 at a press conference that will be held at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

Tamil Nadu +2 results 2023 to be released on May 8 at tnresults.nic.in

