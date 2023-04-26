Bareilly: BJP leader Rajesh Mishra, 55, clears UP board class 12 exam; know how much he scored

UP Board result 2023: Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul passes the class 12 exam | Twitter @khabrimishra

Bareilly (UP): Rajesh Mishra, a former BJP MLA, has cleared the class 12 board exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council at the age of 55, securing 263 marks out of 500.

Mishra, who represented Bareilly district's Bithri-Chainpur seat in the assembly from 2017 to 2022, now plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in law so that he can help the poor get justice.

He, however, is not satisfied with the marks he scored in three subjects. "I am not satisfied with marks in drawing design, civics and education. I will get the answer sheets scrutinised," he told PTI.

The former BJP MLA secured 57 marks in Hindi, 47 in Civics, 42 in Education, 36 in Drawing Design and 81 in Sociology.

"Two years ago, I cleared the class 10 board exam and now I have passed the class 12 exam also. Now, I want to pursue LLB so that I can help poor people get justice," Mishra said.

"When I was an MLA, I realised that people from the economically weaker sections of society do not get justice as they cannot avail the services of a good lawyer. I will be a lawyer for such people," he said.

The former legislator also asserted that there was no copying in the board examinations and invigilation was strict.

Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev on Tuesday said CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed in 8,753 examination centres to ensure there was no cheating during the exam. This was the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such there was no re-examination, Dev had added.