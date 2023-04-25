 UP Board results 2023: Shubh from Mahoba tops class 12; girls outshine boys
Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in UP Board Class 12th exams with 97.2%. Girls have secured 83 percent and boys have secured 69.34 passing percentage.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
UP Board results 2023 | File Photo

The wait for the UP Board students is finally over as the UPMSP have announce the results for class 10, 12 today.

The officials, including Director of UP Secondary Education Board Mahendra Dev, Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, and others, declared the results for the class 10 and 12 students.

Shubh has been declared the topper by the UP Secondary Education Board officials.

UPMSP UP Board class 10th and 12th results have been announced on official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in UP Board Class 12th exams with 97.2%, scoring 489 out of 500.

He has topped among the 27,69,258 candidates who appeared for the exams.

Second rank with a score of 486/500 is achieved by

  • Saurabh Gangwar from SVM IC Bisalpur in Pilibhit

  • Anamika from CH S Singh IC in Jaswant Nagar, Etawah

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12 result 2023: direct website link

article-image

UP Board class 12th exams passing rate

As per the latest announcement, the pass percentage for this year's exams is 75.52%

A total of 27,68,180 students were registered for the exam, out of which 25,71,002 students appeared. Among them, 19,04,717 students have been declared successful, achieving a pass percentage of 75.52%.

Girls passing rate is 83 per cent while boys passing rate is 69.34 percent

In the recently declared UP Board class 12th results, girls outshine boys with an impressive score of 83%, while boys 69.34% boys passed in the UPMSP class 12 results.

