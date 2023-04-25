UP Board results 2023: UPMSP declares class 10, 12 results at upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2023 out | Representative pic

UP Board High school and Intermediate examination 2023 results are declared today, April 25 at 1:30 PM.

UPMSP officials, including Director of UP Secondary Education Board Mahendra Dev, Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, and others, declared the results for the class 10 and 12 students.

UP Board class 10th and 12th results have been announced by the UPMSP on official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12 result 2023: direct website link

Shubh Chhapra tops in class 10th UP Board exam

Shubh Chhapra from Mahoba has topped in Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with 97.80 per cent marks.

UP boad 12th resut 2023: Pass percentage at 75.52%

In Class 12th result of UP board, the overall pass percentage is 75.52 per cent.

UPMSP UP board results 2023: 89.78% pass Class 10

As many as 89.78 per cent students have been announced pass in UP board Class 10 result 2023.

Link active at https://upresults.nic.in/ | upresults.nic.in

A total of 4,31,571 students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not show up for the exam. The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4.

UP Board Results 2023 : Steps to check results

Visit the official site of UPMSP results at upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP Board class 12th result link.

Enter the required details and click Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.