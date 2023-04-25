UP school students to get exposure visits to Jal Gyan Yatra programme

Children who have participated in the national innovation campaign but could not participate in the educational tour, will be given preference. | Representative Image

Lucknow: Children enrolled in Uttar Pradesh schools will now go from village to village to witness the development works of Jal Jeevan Mission.



The state government has decided to conduct exposure visits for students through the Jal Gyan Yatra programme. Issuing directives to basic education officers (BSAs), the education department has asked them to provide a list of authorized schools and children to the state water and sanitation mission office on priority basis.

To be organised by Namami Gange and the department of rural water supply, in collaboration with the basic education department, the yatra will enable students to witness the entire process of ensuring supply of clean drinking water even in remote areas by the Jal Jeevan Mission.



This is a unique effort by any state in the country, in which school students will be apprised of every little step that goes in the supply of clean drinking water, said a government spokesperson.

According to a government release, ten boys and as many girls from each school will be made part of the state government's ambitious scheme. Director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said along with 20 students, two nodal teachers each for boys and girls will be selected from each school for the JGY programme.



Children who have participated in the national innovation campaign but could not participate in the educational tour, will be given preference. In addition, BSAs will be responsible for the safety and security of the students.



Commencing this month, the JGY programme will be a learning experience for kids. Students will be taken to STPs and water treatment plants. In the first phase, a trip to Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mahoba and Jhansi will be made. During this visit, quiz contests will also be organised.