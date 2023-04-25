On Camera: UP student humiliated, abused in front of class by Allahabad University professor

The professor is seen reprimanding the student for not following his punishment. | Twitter

Lucknow: In a recent video that surfaced on Twitter, a commerce professor from Allahabad University is seen humiliating and abusing a male student in front of the classroom.

The professor is seen reprimanding the student for not following his punishment. The professor further asks the student if he would have followed the punishment if a thug had held a pistol to his head.

Another student seated in the classroom seemingly recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The recorded clip was later shared by the official Twitter handle of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Taking to the microblogging site, the students' body wrote, 'This is Arun Kumar, Professor of Commerce Department of Allahabad University, who is humiliating the student by using indecent language and using casteist words and also threatening to ruin his future.

The surprising thing is that the university administration did not take any action against them,'

The university also made news last year when certain security guards and students at AU accused each other of initiating violence on the varsity campus in which two motorcycles were gutted.

The police had also lodged an FIR on the complaint of Prabhakar Singh, the security guard posted at one of the campus gates, booking eight people for the Monday ruckus.

According to the guard’s complaint, after he was slapped, several students gathered at the gate and started abusing and pelting stones at the security guards and burned at least two motorcycles.

Acting on another complaint, lodged by a student, police filed an FIR against the security guards for the clash and arson.

