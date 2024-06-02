AP EAMCET 2024: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2024 Results To Declared Soon!

Representative Image

AP EAMCET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, will soon announce the results of the Medical, Agriculture, and Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP EAPCET. As soon as the results are declared, candidates who took the test will be able to download their AP EAMCET scorecards at the website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. There is no official confirmation on the date yet.

The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17, 2024. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23, 2024. The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key for AP EAMCET was open up to May 26 until 10 am. APSCHE released the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 on May 24, 2024. Along with the answer key, the commission also published candidates' responses and question papers for the entrance test in 2024. The prelim exam answer key for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams was published on May 23.

Where Can I Find the Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your login details

Step 4: Your results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your results

Step 6: Download and save for future use.

The roll number and registration number of the candidate must be entered in order to view the AP EAMCET 2024 results. A minimum qualifying mark of 25% is required for candidates to be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2024. The AP EAMCET 2024 rank cards are yet to be released.