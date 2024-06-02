MHT CET 2024: Results For Maharashtra Health And Technical Common Entrance Test For Two Groups To Be Out On June 12

MHT CET 2024: | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released by June 12, 2024. Candidates can go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website, to download the MHT CET Result 2024.

There were thirty sessions for the MHT-CET 2024 Exam. There were 5,100 questions in total, covering the topics of biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics, in the aforementioned exams.

Only 47 distinct question ID objections out of 5100 questions are determined to be valid.

The official notification stated, "The above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed as per Report submitted by the Experts."

Candidates will have access to their MHT-CET-2024 score card, which includes the percentile score for each group (PCB and PCM), through their login on or before June 12, 2024.

How Can I Download My Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Open the link and enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will open on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

Those who pass the exam will be eligible to take part in the MHT CET counseling sessions in June and July. The admissions committee will make separate announcements regarding the counseling dates.

According to the official notice, this year, there were 1425 raised objections, including 232 unique objection ID's. The Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology have gone through the objections raised by the candidates. The reports for the same have been released. Candidates can access the report here.

MHT CET 2024

This year's MHT CET 2024 for the PCB group took place from April 22 to April 30, 2024. The PC group exam was scheduled from May 2, 2024, to May 16, 2024. Students are advised to visit the official website to see if there have been any updates.