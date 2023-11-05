AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

AP EAMCET 2023 | Representative image

Department of Technical Education has given the green light for a special round of counselling for AP EAMCET 2023. The counselling process, known as the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture, and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), will be conducted with specific conditions to cater to the needs of students who missed out on admissions during previous rounds.

Web Options Entry Begins Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, candidates can begin the web options entry process on the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria and Conditions

The special round counselling comes with specific eligibility criteria and conditions:

Vacant seats in universities and constituent colleges will not be open for admissions.

Eligible candidates include those who have already registered but have not been admitted to any college under convener or spot admissions. Fresh registrations are not permitted.

The JVD (Joining, Verification, and Documents) scheme is applicable to candidates admitted in this special round.

Schedule of Special Round Counselling

The special round counselling will follow the following schedule:

Dates of option entry: November 6, 2023, to November 7, 2023

Options entry: November 8, 2023

Allotment of seats: November 10, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting to colleges: November 11, 2023, to November 13, 2023

Eligible Candidates for Options Entry

Candidates who will be eligible for options entry in this special round include:

Those who have secured a seat but not shown interest in joining or admitting to the allotted seat.

Candidates who have not secured seats so far but have had their certificates verified.

Those who have not exercised their options yet but have completed certificate verification.

Individuals who have reported but later cancelled their allotment.

