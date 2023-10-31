AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling Schedule Out; Steps To Check

Representative Image

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have announced Andhra Pradesh EAMCET MPC Stream Counselling Dates for 2023.

According to the released schedule, registration and online processing fee payment for Math Physics Chemistry stream candidates will be open from November 1 to November 8, 2023.

Additionally, all candidates, from the first to the last rank, can pay the processing fee between October 31 and November 1, 2023.

Candidates interested in enrolling for B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can complete their registration and fee payment for AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Steps to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select and click on ‘EAPCET-2023 Admissions (M.P.C stream)’

Step 3: On the subsequent page, click on the registration form link

Step 4: Enter your EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Complete all the required details, make the necessary fee payment, and submit the form.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)