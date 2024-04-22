AP BSEAP SSC 2024 Result Direct Link, Supplementary Exams Will Take Place On..

Representative Image

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), has announced the supplementary exam schedule for the SSC exam today. The AP Class 10 results were declared on April 22, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

The supplementary exams will take place from May 24 to June 3 and application forms will be made available soon on the official website.

Here are the steps to check the exam schedule:

1. Go to the official website – bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Select the link that reads "SSC Time Table for ASE 2024."

3. The time table will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download the time table for future reference.

The overall pass percentage for the class 10 results is 86.69 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by scoring 4.85 per cent higher than boys. This time, boys scored 84.32 per cent while girls scored 89.17 per cent.

Students who failed in one or more subjects of the AP SSC Board exams 2024 must appear for the AP SSC supplementary exams. Last year, the supplementary exam started on June 2 and concluded on June 10, 2023. The overall passing percentage of the AP SSC exam was 72.26 per cent, with 38 schools scoring zero and 933 schools securing 100 per cent.