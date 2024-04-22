AP SSC 10th Results 2024 (Out): Know How to download marks memo at bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced that the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2024 have been declared on April 22, 2024. S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education, AP released the scorecards at 11 am on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Out of the 6,16,615 students who appeared for the exam, 5,34,574 have passed, which amounts to a pass percentage of 86.69%. Once again, girls have outperformed boys.

List of websites to check results on:

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

It can also be accessed via SMS, Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker in case the official websites are not working or have crashed due to heavy traffic.

A student needs to score a minimum of 33% to pass the exams. Approximately 6 lakh candidates took the AP SSC exams this year which were conducted from March 18 to 31 in one shift — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. In 2023, a total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP Class 10 exam. As many as 72.26% cleared it.

There were 2803 schools that have secured a 100% pass percentage, meaning all students of these schools have passed the AP SSC exam 2024. On the other hand, 17 schools recorded 0% pass percentage this year.

Parvathipuram Manyam has been named as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 96.37%. Kurnool district is the least performing district with a pass percentage of 62.4%.

How to check?

Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, look for and click on the AP 10th results link.

As a new window opens, enter the roll number and click on submit.

The AP Class 10 Results 2024 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the scorecard.