Anxiety & Fear Grip Kashmiri Students In Bangladesh, JKSA Urges Govt to Relocate Students Amid Protests

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged the Indian government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of over 3,500 Kashmiri students enrolled in various colleges and universities in Bangladesh, in a letter addressed to the Union minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar. The request comes amid escalating protests against the 30% quota in government jobs in Bangladesh, which have resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The protests, triggered by the Bangladesh High Court's decision to reinstate a 30% government job quota for descendants of 1971 war veterans, have created a volatile environment in the country.

Kashmiri students in Bangladesh are facing fear and anxiety due to the ongoing violence, with many reporting feeling trapped and helpless.

According to the JKSA, hundreds of students have contacted the organization seeking relocation to a safer environment. "We have received distress calls from several Kashmiri students stranded in various universities and colleges," it said in the letter.

"Scores of parents have also informed us that their children are scared and anxious due to the ongoing violence and unrest. The families back in Kashmir are deeply worried and concerned for their safety."

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has issued an advisory to Indian students and community members, advising them to avoid local travel and minimize going outside their place of stay. Helpline numbers have also been notified for emergency contact.

The JKSA has informed the Union minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, that students are struggling to pursue their academics due to the protests and violence. "The continuing protests and violence are a threat to the lives and academic pursuits of our students," said the JKSA in a letter to the minister. "We request immediate action from the Indian government to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh."