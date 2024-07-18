Stay Home And Avoid Travel: India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Bangladesh

Bangladesh quota protest takes violent turn | UN Human Rights

Dhaka: In recent weeks, Bangladesh has been engulfed in widespread protests sparked by a court decision to reinstate a 30% job quota for descendants of war veterans from the 1971 liberation war. The issue has galvanised thousands of students across the country, leading to escalating violence and significant casualties.

Origins Of The Protests

The protests commenced on July 1st, shortly after the Bangladesh High Court's ruling, which overturned a previous decision from 2018 abolishing the quota. Students, predominantly from government and private universities, fear that the reinstated quota will limit their opportunities in securing coveted government jobs. While they support quotas for marginalized groups such as women and ethnic minorities, they vehemently oppose the allocation for veterans' descendants.Nahid Islam, a key figure in the protests, emphasized their stance to Reuters: "We are not against the quota system in general, but we want the 30% quota for the descendants of 1971 freedom fighters to be abolished."

Controversial Court Decision

The reinstatement of the quota has reignited long-standing grievances. Critics argue that the system is not only discriminatory but also susceptible to manipulation, benefiting supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League party. This sentiment underscores a broader distrust in the fairness of the quota's implementation and administration.The court's decision has underscored deep-seated frustrations among the youth, who see government jobs as crucial for their future. More than half of these positions are already reserved for various groups, intensifying concerns over fair access and merit-based selection.

Student-Led Movement

The protests have coalesced under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination movement, notably distancing itself from any political affiliations. Led by students primarily from Dhaka University and Chittagong University, the movement has garnered substantial support, extending its influence to campuses nationwide.Fahim Faruki, a student protester, highlighted their organizational strategy: "Students organized through social media platforms like Facebook, demonstrating a grassroots effort independent of political backing."

Escalation Into Violence

Tensions escalated following remarks by Prime Minister Hasina, perceived as derogatory by protesters. Her reference to "Razakars," collaborators with the Pakistani military during the 1971 conflict, sparked widespread outrage among students, further inflaming the situation.Protests turned violent, particularly at Dhaka University, where clashes erupted between demonstrators and members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling party. The violence quickly spread to other universities across the country, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries. Instances of police intervention using tear gas and blank rounds exacerbated the conflict.

Government Response And Criticism

In response to the escalating unrest, the government deployed riot police and paramilitary forces on campuses and in various districts. Prime Minister Hasina and several ministers defended the quota system, challenging the protesters' understanding of Bangladesh's history and accusing them of destabilising the country. Critics, including legal experts and opposition leaders, condemned the government's heavy-handed approach, warning of its potential to exacerbate social divisions and deepen public resentment. Asif Nazrul, a prominent law professor, criticized the government's handling of the situation, urging a more conciliatory approach to address students' grievances.

Political Dimensions And Opposition's Reaction

The protests have assumed a political dimension, with the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its student wing actively supporting the demonstrations. They have condemned the government's response and called for nationwide protests to denounce the attacks on anti-quota protesters.

Indian Commission In Bangladesh's Advisory

As tensions persist, experts caution that continued government resistance and repression could fuel further unrest.

Advisory on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/nSMsw9hWp0 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 18, 2024

"In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises," said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh. If someone needed immediate assistance, the embassy also supplied the 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian missions.