Will Hundreds Of Students Bring An End To The Bangladesh Quota System?

AP

Universities across Bangladesh have been rocked by violent protests, with at least five people dead and hundreds injured. The protests, which started on July 1, have taken a deadly turn, with students demanding the abolition of a 30% government job quota for descendants of those who fought in the country's 1971 war of independence.

The quota system, which was reinstated by a Bangladesh High Court decision on June 5, has sparked widespread anger among students who fear they will be deprived of opportunities. Thousands of students from government and private universities have taken to the streets, demanding the quota be scrapped.

In response to the escalating uproar, the government has ordered the suspension of classes in both public and private campuses nationwide. Additionally, it has shut down medical, textile, engineering, and affiliated colleges until further notice, as reported by bdnews24.

Students demand merit-based system

Protesters argue that the quota system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement. They also claim that the list of veteran's families is inaccurate and that some may unfairly benefit from the provision.

“We are not against the quota system in general, but we want the 30 per cent quota for the descendants of 1971 freedom fighters to be abolished,” Nahid Islam, the coordinator of the anti-quota protests told Reuters. “Government jobs are the only hope for many young people in Bangladesh, and this quota system is depriving them of opportunities.”

Who is behind the protest and how did it turn violent?

The protests are being led by students who are not affiliated with any political group. The movement, known as the Students Against Discrimination movement, started at Dhaka University and Chittagong University and has spread to other universities in the country. According to a report in Al-Jazeera, protester, Fahim Faruki, a third-year international relations student at Dhaka University, stated that the protests were organized through a Facebook group and not backed by any political organization.

The protests turned violent after Bangladesh PM Hasina made comments about the student protests and the quota system. Her statement was considered demeaning by the students, further fueling their anger. Subsequently, thousands of students marched through the Dhaka University campus chanting the slogan, “Who are you? Who are you? I am Razakar, I am Razakar,” adapting a famous chat from the Liberation War.

Students across Bangladesh took to the streets with mass procession in respose to PM Hasina's framing of quota reform protesters as heirs of Rajakar (Collaborators who aided Pakistan in '71)



Chant "Who are you, who am I? Rajakar, Rajakar" filling the air nationwide. #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/M157oZ7Qqx — Mehedi Hasan Marof (@MehediMarof) July 14, 2024

Government response

The government has deployed riot police on campuses and paramilitary troops in several districts amid rising tensions after Sunday’s protests.

After protests on Sunday, Hasina asked if the agitators who called themselves “Razakars” understood Bangladesh's history well. She said they hadn't seen the bodies in the streets, yet they felt no shame in calling themselves Razakars. She also asked if students knew about the role of Pakistani collaborators in the 1971 genocide and the abuse of women during the Liberation War.

Several ministers also shared similar views. Bangladesh Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury wrote on Facebook on Sunday that those who say “I am a Razakar” have shown themselves to be the ‘true’ Razakars of this era. He said they ignore both the court and the government. “They disregard both the court and the government."

The protests have taken on a political dimension,with the main opposition party and its student wing organizing marches to protest attacks on anti-quota protesters

What's next?

As the situation continues to escalate, the international community is watching with concern. The United Nations has called for restraint and dialogue, while human rights groups have condemned the use of force against protesters.

The protests show no signs of abating, with students vowing to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the future of Bangladesh's youth hangs in the balance.

With inputs from agencies