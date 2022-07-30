e-Paper Get App

Another B-Tech student found dead in Bhopal

While the case of a Bhopal B-Tech student found dead in mysterious circumstances is yet to be solved, yet another engineering student was found dead on his institute's campus on Saturday, police said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Bhopal: Another engineering student was found dead on his institute's campus on Saturday, according to the police, while the case of the Bhopal B-Tech student found deceased in unexplained circumstances is still open.

Uddeshya Ahirwar, 22, a 4th-year engineering student, was found hanging from a tree in the campus of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) here, Anil Vajpayee, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station, said.

Ahirwar, a resident of Burhanpur district, was staying at campus hostel of MANIT college run under the Union Education Ministry, he said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. We are interrogating college staff and students staying in college campus," Vajpayee said.

On July 24, the body of Nishank Rathore, who was a B-Tech student in Bhopal based college, was found cut into two pieces on railway tracks in Barkhedi-Midghat area in Raisen district.

While the police investigation revealed that it was a suicide case, however, the family claimed Rathore was murdered.

