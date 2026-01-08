 AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins February 11 At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here
The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 21 notification for 2026. Online registration will begin on February 11 and close on April 30. The exam will be held on June 7, 2026. Applications can be submitted at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The announcement for the 2026 All India Bar Examination has officially been made public. The AIBE 21 application form must be completed by candidates who want to take the exam. On February 11, 2026, the AIBE application procedure will start. The deadline for candidates to complete the application is April 30, 2026. Applicants can visit allindiabarexamination.com to complete the AIBE application form.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important dates

Online registration starts: February 11, 2026

Last date to submit application form: April 30, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: May 1, 2026

Last date to make corrections in application form: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

AIBE 21 exam date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 test by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the screen, click the register link.

Step 3: Enter all necessary information, including name, mobile number, enrolment number, and enrolment state.

Step 4: Enter your personal information.

Step 5: Select the language you want to take the AIBE 21 Exam in.

Step 6: Send in the application.

Step 7: The registration ID and password will be sent to your phone number and email address.

Step 8: Relogin and submit the AIBE 20 application fee

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

