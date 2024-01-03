Andhra Pradesh's 'Mentor a Student' Initiative Aims To Elevate English Language Proficiency | Representative Photo

In a significant move to enhance English language proficiency among students, the Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has introduced the 'Mentor a Student' initiative. The primary objective is to empower students and boost their performance in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) examination.

As per reports from The Hindu, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash is actively encouraging teachers, parents, and department officials to actively participate in this state-level initiative. The unique approach involves teachers taking on the role of mentors for students in Classes VI to IX, focusing particularly on refining their listening and speaking skills in English. The initiative aims to build students' confidence in using the language effectively.

Setting a commendable example, Praveen Prakash personally undertook the responsibility of mentoring a Class VI student named Santosh. This move serves as a call to action for others to follow suit and actively contribute to the success of the 'Mentor a Student' initiative.

As part of the program, the department has directed schools to allocate a dedicated period in the daily curriculum for TOEFL-related activities. Additionally, separate exams (English Paper-II) will be conducted during formative and summative tests, with a specific focus on evaluating listening and speaking skills. Other language components such as vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension are already integrated into the regular English course, according to The Hindu.

The 'Mentor a Student' initiative is part of a broader five-year partnership with the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive training in English-speaking skills to students in state-run schools. ETS will play a crucial role in evaluating and certifying students' English language proficiency through its TOEFL Young Students Series assessments.

This innovative initiative not only addresses the need for improved language skills but also fosters a supportive and collaborative learning environment. By actively involving teachers, parents, and officials, Andhra Pradesh's Department of School Education is taking proactive steps to empower students and equip them for success in English language proficiency assessments.