Andhra Pradesh: President Murmu Highlights Importance Of Life Values In Education

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday graced and addressed the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi area of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that teaching life values and morality is real education. Inculcating the values of truth, good conduct, peace, affection and non-violence in every student is the main goal of integral education.

President Murmu also said that spirituality is India's invaluable contribution to the world. She further said that from time to time, great spiritual figures have spread the message of virtue, compassion and philanthropy. "Sri Sathya Sai Baba was a great personality who sanctified the area of Puttaparthi.

Millions of people have been and will continue to benefit from his blessings. The concept of education of such personalities brings alive our great traditions," said the President. The President was happy to note that Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning gives fundamental importance to human and spiritual values.

She said that the institute's holistic vision towards education is very impressive and that the concept of edu-care instead of education is very useful and meaningful. President Murmu also noted that the SSSIHL institute has included physical, psychological, intellectual, emotional and spiritual dimensions in the education process.

She expressed confidence that students of the SSSIHL institute will succeed in developing professionally sound, socially responsible and spiritually aware personalities.

She further added that the students are expected to spread the values and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and present examples of spiritual growth along with modern development. Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning is a deemed-to-be university located in Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh, India.

It was founded by Sri Sathya Sai Baba on 22 November 1981. There are four campuses of the university, three for men at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Whitefield near Bangalore and Muddenahalli, Karnataka and one for women at Anantapur. (ANI)