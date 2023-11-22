Class 10 Student Takes Charge As Headmaster In Kolkata School For A Day

Representative Image |

Kolkata (PTI): A class 10 student of a school in Kolkata symbolically assumed the chair of the headmaster for a day and urged the authorities to use more modern gadgets and technology in the classrooms to make learning enjoyable.

On World Children's Day, Saikat Dey, a class-10 student of Jodhpur Park Boys' School here held the chair of their headmaster Amit Sen Majumder as part of UNICEF's celebration of "Kids' Takeover" programme on Monday, and demanded more smart classrooms in the institutions.

"As the symbolic headmaster of the school, I would urge for the use of science, modern technology and scientific gadgets in ensuring education and safety of the students," he said, amid cheers from his classmates.

Preferring creative audio-visual means for teaching, Dey said, "Such methods should be used extensively as they help the children to visualise and understand better."

UNICEF's chief of West Bengal Amit Mehrotra said that with a high rate of enrolment in primary schools in the state, focus must be given to improving classrooms and laboratories for students at secondary and senior secondary schools.

In another programme, Mala Singh Mura symbolically assumed the headmaster's chair at Asha Bhavan Centre in Uluberia in Howrah district. She is a child with an intellectual disability, but is known for her love of playing football and cricket.

She believes that every child has the right to study and play. "As the head of an institution, I want to extend help to all children for education and games," she said.