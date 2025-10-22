Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Australia’s Griffith University To Set Up Sports Centre in India |

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday invited Griffith University in Australia, which produced 10 gold medallists in the last Olympics, to set up a sports centre of excellence in India.

The minister said such partnerships would help the youth develop a sporting culture.

"Today I met senior representatives and professors at Griffith University, Gold Coast. I was truly impressed to know that the students of this university alone won 10 gold medals in the last Olympics," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

The TDP general secretary noted that sports instil discipline, hard work, competitive spirit and leadership. "I truly believe that India should build a sporting culture on par with the other great countries of the world," he added.

He also discussed opportunities to develop partnerships in public policy, sustainability and innovation with university officials.

Lokesh is currently on a seven-day tour of Australia to explore investments, partnerships and other opportunities for the state.

