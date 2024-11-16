Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu | File

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his government and IIT-Madras (IITM) have signed eight agreements for transformative initiatives such as enabling international deep-tech innovation, scaling up digital skilling and others.

About The Agreement

As part of the agreement, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will work with the institute to enable an international deep-tech innovation in the greenfield capital city, said the Chief Minister.

“Launch mentorship programs (programmes) for students and teachers through IITM Pravartak Vidyashakthi (School & Higher Education Department),” said Naidu in a post on X.

He noted that both entities will work towards boosting aviation opportunities in Kuppam and Puttaparthi to position them as logistics hubs.

IITM and the southern state will work towards enhancing Vizag’s role as an internet gateway to strengthen global data connectivity, among other initiatives.

