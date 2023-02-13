Andhra Pradesh: Final year student at IIIT Idupulapaya student dies by suicide

The girl student was in her final year and hailed from Rayachoti | Representative Image

Amaravati: A girl student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district has died by suicide.

The student was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday. A final-year engineering student, she hung herself from a ceiling fan.

The reason for the student's extreme step was not known. Police were trying to find out if she left a suicide note. The Police has shifted the body for autopsy and is currently probing the incident.

Hailing from Rayachoti in Annamayya district, the girl was staying in the hostel on the campus of IIIT, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Krishna University in Vijayawada on Monday when students launched a protest demanding compensation for two students who were injured due to an electric shock on the campus.

The students sat in the protest and tried to disrupt the ongoing examinations. They demanded that the university authorities complete the construction of the hostel at the earliest.

