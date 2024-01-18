Andhra Pradesh Extends Sankranti School Holidays To January 19-20, 2024

Representative Image |

The Andhra Pradesh Sankranti school holidays in 2024 would be extended for students by two days, as declared by the state government. The Commissioner of School Education said on Wednesday that January 19 and 20 will now be observed as the Sankranti break.

The reopening of schools is scheduled for January 22, 2024. As per a report by Times Now, the Commissioner of School Education made this decision by order, considering the feedback from educators and parents.

In order to make up for the lengthier vacations, the Education Department has sent out notice to all District Education Officers in the State, instructing them to plan make-up classes for these two extra days during the next General vacations in the Academic Year 2023–2024. Headmasters of all types of schools, including assisted, private, public, and ZPP/MPP, are instructed to abide by these guidelines.

Sankranti holidays

In the past, Andhra Pradesh schools observed a 10-day holiday from January 9 to January 18 in observance of Sankranti. The state of Telangana also observed a holiday from January 12–17.

The opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 has also sparked rumors that academic institutions would get an additional day off. But as of yet, no official announcement on this potential holiday has been made.