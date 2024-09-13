 Andhra Pradesh APPSC Result 2024 Announced For Various Posts; Direct Link To Check Inside
The outcomes are determined by the candidates' performance on the objective and descriptive types of examinations. Each post's detailed findings are available as printable PDFs from the official website.

SunidhiUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

As per Notification No. 09/2024, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the outcomes for the different vacancies that were advertised. On the APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can now view their results and merit positions. Upon the official website's announcement of the APPSC Result 2024, candidates will have the ability to view their rank and merit position inside the rank list.

How to check?

-Go to psc.ap.gov.in, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's official website.
-Navigate to the "Web note for APPSC_Departmental Tests Results MAY 2024 Session Notification No.09/2024 (Objective type and Descriptive type)" notification on the site.

-To view the results for your particular post, click the appropriate link.
-Download the PDF with the comprehensive findings.
-The downloaded PDF can also be printed for future use.

Direct Link To Check Result

For applicants vying for Andhra Pradesh government jobs, the APPSC results are significant. Applicants can find out if they are eligible to move on to the next round of selection, which includes an interview round.

There was a postponement of the Group 2 Mains test that was originally planned on July 28 according to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

