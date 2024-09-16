 Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAnanth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside

Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra will be closed on September 17 for Anant Chaturdashi, and in Uttar Pradesh for Vishwakarma Puja.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The schools and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed tomorrow, September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) on account of Ananth Chaturthi (Ganesh immersion ceremony), according to the academic holiday calendar. 

In addition to this, the educational institutions will also remain closed on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, on account of Eid-e-Milad. The Maharashtra government had rescheduled this holiday from September 16 (Monday) to the aforementioned date after concerns about the festival’s date clash with the Ganesh immersion ceremonies. 

Schools Closed in Odisha: Apart from this, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, all schools and institutions in the Bhubaneswar metropolitan area of Odisha will be closed on September 17, 2024. Government offices will also be closed for the first part of the day. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would introduce the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar. 

Schools Closed In Uttar Pradesh: In honor of Anant Chaturdashi and Vishwakarma Puja, colleges and schools in Uttar Pradesh will also be closed tomorrow, September 17, according to the official holiday schedule released by the state's Department of Basic Education.

FPJ Shorts
Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside
Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States; Maharashtra Updates Inside
'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To Accident Victim
'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To Accident Victim
PM Modi's US Visit: India Seeks Game-Changer Deal For 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones To Combat Piracy And Border Threats
PM Modi's US Visit: India Seeks Game-Changer Deal For 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones To Combat Piracy And Border Threats
Mumbai Accident: Drunk Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Road After Being Hit By Car
Mumbai Accident: Drunk Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Road After Being Hit By Car

As the information above is derived from a generic holiday calendar, it is encouraged that the stakeholders verify with the school or college to get correct information about their particular educational institution.

Read Also
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday...
article-image

On the other hand, the Eid-e-Milad holiday was observed by schools in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on September 16. 

This day is celebrated to honour the last messenger of Allah, Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who was born on this day, which is commemorated from Sunday night to Monday night.

Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, because of the persistent rains last week, schools in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were shuttered. There is a forecast for very high rainfall in several portions of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is a possibility of isolated, intense rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. There are currently no changes regarding school closings; students can contact their respective schools to learn the most recent details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States;...

Ananth Chaturdashi Holiday 2024: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow In THESE States;...

'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To...

'Right To Education Is A Statutory Right': Bombay HC Directs Mumbai University To Grant Admission To...

Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To...

Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To...

Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

SBI Is Hiring: Apply for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts By October 4!

SBI Is Hiring: Apply for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts By October 4!