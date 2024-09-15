Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18

Representative Image

All schools in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will be closed tomorrow, September 16, in observance of Eid-e-Milad. This day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW), the last messenger of Allah, and will be observed from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

According to Islamic literature, Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca around 570 AD. Various states have declared holidays for schools and colleges. Check the complete list here.

Delhi: The Delhi Government's academic calendar for the year indicates that schools and colleges will be closed for Eid-e-Milad. Additionally, government and private banks will also be closed on September 16.

Telangana: The Telangana Government's academic calendar states that all schools (both government and private) will be closed on September 16 for Eid-e-Milad.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a public holiday for September 16. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be closed, giving students an extended weekend from Saturday to Monday.

Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday: The Maharashtra Government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 16 to September 18. The order was issued by an official notification on Friday. This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies.

Last week, schools in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were closed due to continuous rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh. Currently, there are no updates on school closures; students should stay in touch with their schools for the latest information.