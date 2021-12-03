Amity University placements set in motion, offers by Edtech, BSFI, Accenture & more

Amity University conducted its first edition of the on-ground Univo Job Placement drive. It was said to be concluded successfully on 2 December 2021 at Amity University, Noida campus. The Edtech firm planned this series of on-ground placement drives for its integrated partner Amity University, Online.

Organizations across sectors like BFSI, IT, EDTech, Retail BFSI, IT/ITES, EdTech garnered 1100+ registrations from online students in the Delhi NCR region. It brought the recruiters and learners under one roof, allowing employers to find the right fit for talent in their organizations. The drive was a nine-hour packed schedule with procedures from registration, shortlisting, interviews, the final selection to on the spot offer letter rollout on the same day.

Corporates like Accenture, Silaris Information, Citi Mall, Allsec Technologies, VMS India Mart, amongst others, have shortlisted candidates from Amity University. 22% of the students who walked in grabbed on-the-spot job offers, while 46% are still in process for further rounds. The most sought-after job roles were business consultants, sales and marketing, account managers, agents. Candidates who participated included undergraduate and postgraduate online students from management and IT degree programs.

Abhinav Singh, Director, VMS India Mart, "It was a great experience interacting with Amity Online students today. The quality of students was impressive, and their skillset was at par with our expectations. What impressed us most was their ability to manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously. They are ambitious and would only push the bar higher in the coming times."

In COVID times, when jobs are in dearth, I was not expecting a placement drive to happen. This is a great initiative that gave me the opportunity to appear for face-to-face interviews. I am ecstatic to get shortlisted by a company. Amity Online can truly fuel your dreams." said Bipindeep Singh, BBA student.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:20 PM IST